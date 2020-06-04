Deepika Padukone Recommends A Bunch Of Films & Series That You Must Consider Watching

Amid the lockdown, most of us have been spending time catching up with things that we missed doing, during our busy lives. While some have been binge-watching out their favourite shows on Tv, others have been watching new movies on different OTT platforms. Our Bollywood celebrities too have been spending their time watching movies and their favourite shows. Actor Deepika Padukone has also been recommending a bunch of movies for her fans and followers to watch:

Deepika Padukone recommends movies that you must watch

Jo Jo rabbit

Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Jo Jo Rabbit is an American comedy film helmed by Taika Waititi. The film is based on a novel Caging Skies written by Christine Leunen. The film is set during World War II and follows the story of a boy who must confront blind nationalism.

Phantom Thread

Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Phantom Thread is a historical drama film directed by Paul Thomas. The film follows the life of a dress designer who falls in love with a waitress who becomes his muse and lover. Phantom Thread stars Daniel Day-Lewis, Lesley Manville and Vicky Krieps.

Her

Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Produced and Helmed by Spike Jonze, Her stars Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johnson in the lead roles. The film follows the story of a writer who buys an AI to help him write. Eventually, the writer falls in love with the machine.

Inside Out

Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Produced by Pixar Animation, Inside Out is an animated film helmed by Pete Docter, Ronnie Del Carmen. The voiceover is by Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Lewis Black, Mindy Kaling. The film follows the story of a young girl who moves to San Fransisco and struggles to cope up with her new life.

Hollywood

Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Hollywood is a recently released Netflix series starring ensembles of a few Hollywood stars like David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Joe Mantello, Dylan McDermott, Jake Picking and Jeremy Pope. The series follows a group of artists and filmmakers who will do anything to make their dreams come true.

The Age of Innocence

Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

The Age of Innocence is an old romantic movie made by Martin Scorsese. The film stars Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Winona Ryder and Miriam Margolyes in the lead roles. The film follows the story of a lawyer who is happily engaged to a girl called May, but things turn upside down when he falls in love with her cousin.

Sleepless in Seatle

Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Directed by Nora Ephron, Sleepless in Seattle is a comedy film starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. Sleepless in Seattle is a film about a widower who is trying to cope up with the death of his wife.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Starring Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, Mae Whitman, The Perks of Being a Wallflower is a teenage drama film. The film follows a teenager who enters high school and is nervous about his new life. However, he befriends a few seniors that help him cope up with things.

Pataal Lok

Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Pataal Lok is a crime thriller web series released recently on Amazon Prime. The series starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag and Neeraj Kabi follows the life of a police officer who is assigned to solve a high-profile case, which leads him to the dark underworld.

Remains of the day

Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Remains of the day is an American film adapted from Kazuo Ishiguro with the same name. The film stars Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson and James Fox in the lead roles. It follows the life of a butler who grows apprehensive when his master is revealed to be a Nazi sympathiser, before World War II.

