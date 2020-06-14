Deepika Padukone Or Emilia Clarke: Who Wore Red Drama-sleeve Dress Better?

Deepika Padukone made heads turns at a talk show in 2019 with her stunning attire. The actor wore a Rosie Assoulin couture dress. Interestingly, her attire reminded people of a similar dress worn by The Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke at Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Check out what were the similarities between the two attires.

Deepika Padukone or Emilia Clarke

Deepika Padukone wore a red strappy dress for an event. Her dress was complemented with off-shoulder puffy sleeves and a little flare at the end of the dress. The actor glammed up the look with soft eye makeup and bold lip colour. Her sleek pulled-back ponytail made her look even more gorgeous. Not to miss, the silver hoop earrings and red stilettos that completed her look in the best way possible.

Also Read| Sonakshi Sinha or Deepika Padukone: Who pulled off the 'Batwoman' look better?

Interestingly, Deepika Padukone's outfit was exactly similar to what Emilia Clarke wore to the Vanity Oscar Party. However, Emilia Clarke paired her dress with black strappy heels. Her makeup was kept minimal with pink lip colour. Her hair was parted in the centre and styled in a poker-straight manner. She completed her look with small earrings.

Also Read| Deepika Padukone and Imtiaz Ali's collaborations like 'Love Aaj Kal' and more

On the work front: Deepika Padukone and Emilia Clarke

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Chhapaak. The movie released on January 10, 2020. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey, Madhurjeet Sanghi, Anand Tiwari, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, and Payal Nair in pivotal roles. The film is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone will be seen next in the movie '83 alongside Ranveer Singh. She will be playing the role of Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil Dev.

Also Read| When Deepika Padukone played a cameo in a Salman Khan starrer; watch video

In January 2017, Emilia Clarke was cast as the lead in the upcoming English language adaptation of the 2015 Korean romantic comedy The Beauty Inside. It was announced in May 2019 that Clarke is set to play the English poet Elizabeth Barrett in the film Let Me Count the Ways, which The Wife director Björn Runge is set to direct. Clarke starred as Nina in the West End production of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, directed by Jamie Lloyd, which began previews on March 11, 2020, in the Playhouse Theatre. The production was suspended on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The play is Clarke's first West End production.

Also Read| Netflix asks tweeple to caption Deepika Padukone’s pic, gets hilarious responses

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.