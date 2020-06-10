Sonakshi Sinha Or Deepika Padukone: Who Pulled Off The 'Batwoman' Look Better?

Bollywood celebs never fail to make headlines when it comes to making fashion statements. Speaking of which, Sonakshi Sinha and Deepika Padukone are two fashionistas who are hailed by fans for their trendsetting sartorial choices. Be it experimental or casual, both the divas have vowed the fashion police on several occasions. Previously, Sonakshi Sinha and Deepika Padukone opted for a similar ‘Batwoman’ look for their photoshoots. Have a look at it here:

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha was seen slaying in an all-black ensemble during one of her photoshoots prior to the lockdown. She opted for a black bralette which was paired with matching palazzo pants. The fashion combo was topped with a flowy cape jacket featuring sequential work done around the neck. Sonakshi Sinha kept her look simple yet elegant. Accessorised by earrings, nude lips, highlighted cheeks and smoky eye makeup added charm to her look. Sleek hair left open completed this look of Sonakshi Sinha.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was seen donning a similar ensemble for the 2016’s Star Screen Awards. While Sonakshi Sinha’s jacket featured sequential work, Deepika Padukone cape jacket was made of mesh cloth featuring dramatic frills near the neck. Deepika Padukone accessorised her look with heavy add ons including a statement neckpiece and matching earrings. Dramatic eye makeup, highlighted cheeks and nude lips rounded off her makeup. The actor completed her look with a new top bun hair-do.

Professional front

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen alongside Salman Khan in Prabhu Deva directorial Dabangg 3. She will next star in Abhishek Dudhaiya directed war action movie Bhuj: The Pride of India. Along with her, the movie will feature Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. Set during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, the movie narrates how an IAF pilot reconstructed an airbase with the help of 300 local women.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will next feature in Kabir Khan’s sports drama '83. The plot of the movie revolves around the incredible victory of India in the 1983’s Cricket World Cup Tournament. The movie will see Ranveer Singh essaying the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika will play the role of his wife.

