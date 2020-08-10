Deepika Padukone Or Ileana D' Cruz: With Whom John Abraham Looks Better On Silver Screen?

Deepika Padukone has worked with the biggest stars in Bollywood. But only with a couple of actors, she has shared screen space in more than a single film, yet the films clicked with the audience. One such star is John Abraham. Both DP and the Dhoom actor have given some phenomenal films.

Similarly, John too has worked with many female actors. However, fans loved his chemistry with Ileana D'cruz and Deepika Padukone both. So based on some factual information, let's take a look at with whom fans loved John more on the silver screen, Deepika Padukone or Ileana D'Cruz? Take a look-

Deepika or Ileana: Who Looks Better With John Abraham On The Silver-Screen?

Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have featured in two memorable films in the last decade. Both these model-turned actors have a successful array of films under their credit. Deepika-John have starred in Race 2 and Desi Boyz. Both these films did well at the box-office.

Talking about Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Race 2, the Abbas Mastan film earned 161.53 crores INR and received a lot of critical acclaims. It was made on a budget of 94 crores INR. Race 2 got 5.3/10IMDb ratings and 87% Google users like the movie.

Race 2 is an action thriller which released in the year 2013. Coming to Desi Boyz, unlike Race 2 in which Deepika Padukone and John played siblings, the duo assayed the characters of a romantic couple in Desi Boyz. Desi Boyz is Rohit Dhawan debut film as a director.

A romantic-comedy with a riveting story plot. Desi Boyz earned 77 crores INR at the BO and it was made on a budget of 65 crores INR. With 5.7/10IMDb ratings and 89% Google users loving the rom-com, this Deepika Padukone and Abraham film turned out to be a success.

Ileana D'Cruz and John Abraham

Ileana D'Cruz and John Abraham have done only a single film together titled Pagalpanti. Helmed by celebrated filmmaker Aneez Bazmee, Pagalpanti is an action-drama multi-starrer film also featuring Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, and Kriti Kharbanda. Made on a budget of 72 crores INR, the Ileana D'Cruz and JB movie only earned 49.17 crores INR at the box-office window.

John and Ileana D'Cruz played a much in love romantic couple in the film. But, irrespective of sharing good screen chemistry this film could not manage to impress either the critics or the audience. It received only 3.1/10IMDb ratings and 76% of Google users liked the movie. Hence from the facts, it is evident that the viewers loved Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's reel-jodi more in comparison to Ileana D'Cruz and JB.

