John Abraham's Best Gifs Compilation From 'Batla House' That Shouldn't Be Missed

John Abraham is one of the biggest names in Bollywood. A versatile actor, who has worked in films of varied genres be it romantic, comedy, or action film. In 2019, the Dhoom actor starred in Batla House, an out-and-out action flick with some breathtaking action sequences. The cop-drama earned a whopping ₹141.5 crores at the box-office and was a declared commercial success. Some wow moments and memorable dialogues from this John-Mrunal starrer have now turned into gifs. We have compiled the best of John's moments from the Nikhil Advani movie, that are popular now gifs. Have a look-

Also Read: John Abraham-Abhishek Bachchan's Top GIFs From 'Dostana'

Compilation of John Abraham's Best Gifs from Batla House

Angry Young Man

Apart from action, John's angry young man avatar is something his fans love this most. In this gif, John looks frustrated, the stellar actor with a lot of aggression delivers his dialogues. His expressions are very convincing as an officer who is extremely upset and annoyed by the system that is not working in his favour.

Also Read: John Abraham's Movies You Can Watch On Netflix During Quarantine, See Full List

I Am Stunned

This is a priceless expression by the Satyamev Jayate actor. In this scene, John Abraham looks stunned during a wedding ritual. The superstar looks flattering in the white sherwani paired with a red scarf. A cool-reaction gif from the John Abraham movie which you can definitely share with your friends to make any conversation even more fun.

Get Set Go

John Abraham essayed the role of an ACP in the blockbuster film. His character Sanjay Kumar always lead his men to catch the enemy, and never shies away from his duty. In this gif, you can see John getting all set to go on an encounter mission. He is wearing his bullet-proof jacket, and ready to combat the criminals.

Also Read: John Abraham Starrer 'Madras Cafe' Is Based On A True Event, Learn More Interesting Trivia

The Stare

In this scene from Batla House, John Abraham is standing with his army of officers, staring at the culprit. His expression says a lot about the intensity of this scene in the film. Dressed in a green formal shirt, black trousers with a pair of sleek rimless frame, the Force actor looks every bit of his character. The Mumbai Saga actor looks dapper in a moustache which is not something John Abraham has ever donned before on the silver screen.

Also Read: John Abraham To Abhay Deol: B-town Actors Who Are Blessed With Dimples, See List Here

John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur shared screen space for the first time in Batla House. Their adorable screen-chemistry is a major plus for the film, the reel-couple looked adorable with each other, and this gif is proof of that. This gif is from the wedding scene from the film, wherein the couple tie the knot. A highly endearing moment from the movie where the lead pair cannot get their eyes off each other.

All Gifs Source: Giphy.com

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.