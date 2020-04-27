John Abraham's Movies You Can Watch On Netflix During Quarantine, See Full List

John Abraham

John Abraham is a mega movie star, known for his muscular physique, endearing smile, and diverse movie choices. His last release Batla House was a massive hit at the box-office and crossed the enviable 100 crore mark. So if you are a fan of the Dostana actor, and do not wish to miss any of his movies, then take a look at the list of John Abraham's movies you can watch on Netflix India. 

John Abraham's movies you can watch on Netflix 

1. Romeo Akbar Walter

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Romeo Akbar Walter (@romeoakbarwalter) on

Source: Romeo Akbar Walter Instagram 

A thrilling tale about a bank cashier's life story, played by John Abraham, which goes through some unforeseen twists and turns. 

2. Rocky Handsome

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Movified (@movifiedbollywood) on

Source: Movified Instagram 

In Rocky Handsome, John Abraham essayed the role of a shop-owner, who goes on a mission to save his neighbour Naomi, abducted by some evil sources.

3. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parmanu (@parmanuthemovie) on

Source: Parmanu Instagram 

As the movie's name suggests, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, is based on a real-story about nuclear weapons testing. 

4. Force 2

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Force 2 (@force_2_movie) on

Source: Force 2 Instagram 

John Abraham shared screen-space with Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha for the first time in Force 2. A cop-flick, Force 2 is the second instalment of 2011 action-thriller Force. 

5. Madras Cafe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mitesh "MENT🗺️S" Modi (@unrealelien) on

Source: Mitesh Ments Instagram 

Madras Cafe is a high-octane thriller and action drama is a must-watch film of actor John Abraham. 

6. Aashayein

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arzu Akay 🇹🇷 (@arzu_akay_film_yorumlari) on

Source: Arzu Akay Instagram 

Aashayein promises you an unusual story plot, with some splendid performances by the actors. Helmed by director Nagesh Kukunoor, the plot revolves around the life of a cancer patient. 

7. Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal

Pic

Source: Youtube 

One of John Abraham's all-time best films, is Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. John showcased his remarkable football skills in the movie.

8. Race 2

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by كويتي وأفتخر♡ (@hm.q8.hm) on

Source:@hm.q8.hm Instagram 

This was the second edition of Abbas Mastan's blockbuster film Race. John Abraham played a negative role in the film. Race 2 is a revenge-drama thriller with an ensemble star cast. 

9. Dostana

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BollywoodMasala (@bollyw__dmasala) on

Source: Bollywood Masala Instagram 

In Dostana, John Abraham and Abishek Bachchan play a fake gay couple in the movie. A comic tale shot at some exotic locations. 

10. Shootout At Wadala

Pic

Source: Youtube 

John Played a mafia in the film. He had a meaty role in Shootout at Wadala, which he pulled off beautifully on the silver screen. 

11. 7 Khoon Maaf

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Film Street (@film_street_) on

Source: Film Street Instagram 

The story revolves around the life of a woman, who kills his 7 husbands as they all somehow hurt her in one or other manner. Priyanka Chopra played the female lead in the movie. 

12. Wazir

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by madamnothing (@themoviecraft) on

Source: madamnothing Instagram 

John played the charter of Superintendent of Police Vijay Mallik in the thriller movie. It is an out-an-out thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. 

 

 

