John Abraham's Movies You Can Watch On Netflix During Quarantine, See Full List

John Abraham is a mega movie star, known for his muscular physique, endearing smile, and diverse movie choices. His last release Batla House was a massive hit at the box-office and crossed the enviable 100 crore mark. So if you are a fan of the Dostana actor, and do not wish to miss any of his movies, then take a look at the list of John Abraham's movies you can watch on Netflix India.

John Abraham's movies you can watch on Netflix

1. Romeo Akbar Walter

Source: Romeo Akbar Walter Instagram

A thrilling tale about a bank cashier's life story, played by John Abraham, which goes through some unforeseen twists and turns.

2. Rocky Handsome

Source: Movified Instagram

In Rocky Handsome, John Abraham essayed the role of a shop-owner, who goes on a mission to save his neighbour Naomi, abducted by some evil sources.

3. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

Source: Parmanu Instagram

As the movie's name suggests, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, is based on a real-story about nuclear weapons testing.

4. Force 2

Source: Force 2 Instagram

John Abraham shared screen-space with Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha for the first time in Force 2. A cop-flick, Force 2 is the second instalment of 2011 action-thriller Force.

5. Madras Cafe

Source: Mitesh Ments Instagram

Madras Cafe is a high-octane thriller and action drama is a must-watch film of actor John Abraham.

6. Aashayein

Source: Arzu Akay Instagram

Aashayein promises you an unusual story plot, with some splendid performances by the actors. Helmed by director Nagesh Kukunoor, the plot revolves around the life of a cancer patient.

7. Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal

Source: Youtube

One of John Abraham's all-time best films, is Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. John showcased his remarkable football skills in the movie.

8. Race 2

Source:@hm.q8.hm Instagram

This was the second edition of Abbas Mastan's blockbuster film Race. John Abraham played a negative role in the film. Race 2 is a revenge-drama thriller with an ensemble star cast.

9. Dostana

Source: Bollywood Masala Instagram

In Dostana, John Abraham and Abishek Bachchan play a fake gay couple in the movie. A comic tale shot at some exotic locations.

10. Shootout At Wadala

Source: Youtube

John Played a mafia in the film. He had a meaty role in Shootout at Wadala, which he pulled off beautifully on the silver screen.

11. 7 Khoon Maaf

Source: Film Street Instagram

The story revolves around the life of a woman, who kills his 7 husbands as they all somehow hurt her in one or other manner. Priyanka Chopra played the female lead in the movie.

12. Wazir

Source: madamnothing Instagram

John played the charter of Superintendent of Police Vijay Mallik in the thriller movie. It is an out-an-out thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

