Priyanka Chopra Vs Deepika Padukone: Who Rocked The Black, Plunging Neckline Dress Better?

Bollywood divas often give us fashion goals with their distinctive style and unique fashion sense. Recently, celebrities Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra gave us some major goals with their plunging neckline outfits. These two divas are always on top of their fashion game. Deepika Padukone was snapped in Mumbai wearing a black maxi-dress that looked similar to what Priyanka Chopra wore at another event a few months ago. Let's take a look into their outfits and see who nailed it.

These Bollywood divas often post their stunning looks on their Instagram. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's photos of her outfit from her Instagram below. These photos are from the time when she attended an event. Take a look below.

Priyanka Chopra

The style icon wore a black outfit at a Vanity Fair event last year. Priyanka’s backless gown looked stunning and beautiful with a coat-like collar and a plunging neckline and skirt that was sheer and had decorations around the waist and the thigh area. Priyanka looked stunning and elegant in the Elie Saab gown and Chopard earrings.

The Quantico star also opted for a messy bun to boost her fashion game. She also summed up her look with mascara, silver glittery eyeshadow and nude lipstick. As always, the actor looks stunning and continues to give us major goals.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika was reportedly on the roll for a photoshoot when she was snapped by the paparazzi. The Piku actor was seen rocking a sleeveless black coat dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She looked gorgeous in the ensemble. She was also seen carrying a sequinned jacket on her person that she probably was wearing at the shoot.

The actor didn't opt for any accessories. Deepika also wasn't wearing any jewellery. As for her hair and makeup, the actor rocked a simple, low, messy bun. And as always, her eyebrows are always on fleek and she also sported a smokey look for her eyes. Despite seemingly being caught off-guard in these pictures, the actor looked incredibly stunning and stylish.

