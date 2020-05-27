Ranveer Singh Reveals His Dad Thought He Was Overspending On Flowers For Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are among the most prominent Bollywood celebrity couples. Recently when Ranveer Singh went live with Sunil Chhetri, he made a number of edge-of-the-seat revelation about the initial days of his and Deepika's relationship. For one, the actor mentioned that his father often pointed out that he was spending too much money on flowers for Deepika.

Ranveer Singh's response to father's concern on the money he spent on flowers for Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh admitted that in the initial days he was very keen on wooing her and hence he used to buy her a lot of flowers. The actor said that since lilies are the favourite flowers of Deepika, he used to send a lot of lilies to her when she was out on shoots. Ranveer Singh also admitted that he was sure he wanted to marry Deepika Padukone within just 6 months of their relationship. Further on, when Ranveer’s dad pointed out his expense on flowers for Deepika, Ranveer mentioned that he used to say 'Laxmi ke avatar me chappar faad ke aayenge’ indicating that Deepika will be a blessing for their family.

As the live stream progressed, Ranveer Singh also admitted that he always thought that a woman like Deepika Padukone was out of his league. Hence, he would try everything in his capability to impress her. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have now been married for more than a year and fans have loved the pair and their amazing chemistry as a couple. The duo will be seen once again in Kabir Khan’s 83 which is a biopic on the life of Kapil Dev and the Indian cricket team that won the 1983 world cup. Deepika Padukone plays the role of Romi Dev in the film, the wife of Kapil Dev. Fans of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been excited for this film since its announcement. The first look pictures too created a massive buzz among the audience. Besides that, Ranveer sigh will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is being directed by Divyang Thakkar. He will also be seen in the multi starrer film Takht, directed by Karan Johar.

