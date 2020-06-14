Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Deepika Padukone: Who Wore The Pink Satin Outfit Better?

Deepika Padukone makes sure that she looks perfect every time she steps out. Similarly, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also one of those B’Town divas who appear as a visual treat for papparazzi as well as her fans whenever she makes any public appearance. Recently, both the Bollywood divas were caught in a fashion face-off as they sported pink satin outfits. Check out who aced the look better-

Kareena Kapoor Khan or Deepika Padukone: who donned this quirky satin dresses better?

Deepika Padukone in this pink satin jumpsuit

Deepika Padukone is giving some interesting fashion moments to talk about as she flaunts this magnificent pink satin jumpsuit. The beautiful actor wore this outfit while she joined Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma for a media event.

For the occasion, Deepika opted for this blush pink Maison Valentino satin jumpsuit that made the audiences go crazy. Deepika Padukone styled her hair into a neat bun and kept it elegant and simple. For the occasion, Padukone’s stylist Shaleena Nathani kept the star's look simple yet elegant with nude makeup. Deepika Padukone’s look was accessorized well with a pair of pretty pearl studs and nude pumps. Here are some pictures of this beautiful attire.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in this pink wrap dress-

Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for this blush pink satin dress for a Facebook live chat with her fans. Kareena Kapoor Khan donned this blush pink wrap dress from H&M which had a deep plunging V-neck and a knot detailed at the front. Kareena Kapoor Khan paired the dress with two-toned pumps by Aianvito Rossi and layered a delicate accessory that was a necklace by Atelier Mon.

Kareena looked perfect in this outfit which she styled with monochrome heels from Gianvito Rossi. Kareena Kapoor’s glowing rosy cheeks and light nude lips by celebrity makeup artist Swarnalekha went with the dreamy vibe of the dress. Have a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pink dazzling satin outfit look which she wore for a live session where she shared some dieting secrets with her fans on Facebook. Have a look at some of these beautiful pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

