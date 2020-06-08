Deepika Padukone's Collaboration With Sanjay Leela Bhansali Have Always Delivered Hits

Deepika Padukone has achieved great success in her acting career with impeccable performances and satirical movie choices. Deepika Padukone is not only a renowned actor but also a true fashionista with her stunning fashion sense. Deepika Padukone has made a remarkable career by working in some great movies such as Padmaavat, Piku, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Chhapaak, and Bajirao Mastani.

Deepika Padukone with her acting skills has portrayed awesome characters like Mastani, Leela, Padmaavati, Naina, and many more. Deepika Padukone's acting skills are a huge inspiration for most of her fans and other actors in the industry. So, here is a list of movies in which Deepika Padukone collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Movies of Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Ram-Leela was the first collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh together. It released in the year 2013. This romantic drama was a Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial which was a modern adaption of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, but with an Indian twist. In the movie, Ram was Ranveer's character and Deepika Padukone was Leela, and the story was all about their love story and family drama. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, this collab of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone was appreciated by many and the film even won awards like Best Actress Award and BIG Star Entertainment Awards of Best Action Film.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani was one of the most loved and acclaimed films of Deepika Padukone. Her performance, outfits, and looks were just impeccable in the movie Bajirao Mastani. Along with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra were also in the lead roles of the movie. Bajirao Mastani was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial released in the year 2015. The movie was about the romance between Bajirao I and the princess of Bundelkhand, Mastani. Bajirao Mastani was a Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s second collaboration together. This film was also appreciated by the National Film Award for Best Direction, the Filmfare Award for Best Director, and Filmfare Award for Best Film.

Padmaavat

Padmaavat was released in the year 2018 and was an eagerly awaited Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The movie also starred Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor along with Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The story of Padmaavat is based on the history of Rajasthan’s noble king and his queen Padmavati, the Queen of Mewar. The film was a great success and also showcased one of the most epic performances of Deepika. Padmaavat, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone collaboration won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction, the Best Performance in a leading role-female, and also the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director.

