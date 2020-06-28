Deepika Padukone Or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Wore The Voguish Tulle Ensemble Better?

In today's Fashion Flashback, we've got an interesting fashion faceoff between two of Bollywood's highest-paid actors, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Both Kareena and Deepika are known for their alluring taste in fashion. From designer couture gowns to sartorial drapes, these tinsel town divas are absolute stunners. These cup-cake tulle gowns have been in trend for quite some time now. In fact, tulle dresses seem to be Deepika's favourite( remember her Giambattista Valli lime gown at Cannes!)

Coming back to Bebo, she too is fond of tulle designs and has stepped out on numerous instances donning one. On separate occasions, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted donning outlandish flowy tulle ensembles in different hues. So let's take a look at some photos of these stylish actors and decide who wore the tulle gown better, Deepika or Kareena

Who Wore The Tulle Gown Better?

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore this gorgeous blush pink tulle ruffle tiered gown with a corset for a photoshoot a few years back. The Om Shanti Om actor looks regal in this stunning designer tulle gown styled by Shaleena Nanathani. The off-shoulder blush gown looks ravishing on the Padmaavat actor. In the first picture, she is wearing an exclusive statement neck-piece. Whereas in the second picture, she ditched that for a beautiful pair of earrings.

Deepika Padukone kept her makeup and hair in sync with the regal photoshoot look, which has a royal vibe to it. From her contemporary hairdo with a middle parting to her uber-chic drop accessories, Deepika Padukone looks like an enchantress in this bewitching tulle attire. Celebrity makeup artist Shehla Khan did her makeup for this photo-shoot, and after looking at the pics, we can certainly say, she did a fabulous job.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, wore this lavish- saccharine dramatic Gauri and Nainika red gown for a Lakme advertisement back in 2014. Kareena Kapoor looks nothing short of a fairy in this statement-making number by the popular designer duo. The strappy diagonal net- details to this red-off bright red gown are quite eye-catching. Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a high pony with a voluminous crown area, secured precisely with pins for her hairdo.

Source: Lakme India/ Youtube

But what accentuated Kareena Kapoor Khan's entire tulle gown to look flawless, was her radiant makeup. With glossy red-lips, black-winged eyeliner and lots of highlighters, Kareena simply aced this look like a pro. Kareena Kapoor Khan accessorised her look with uncut diamond stud earrings. As both these lovely ladies look amazing in their respective tulle ensembles it is difficult to pick sides, as both starlets styled their designer outfit very beautifully.

