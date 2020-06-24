Deepika Padukone Or Katrina Kaif: Who Styled The Khaki Jumpsuit Better?

Deepika Padukone, the top-notch fashionista makes sure that she looks perfect every time she steps out. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif is also one of those B’Town divas who gives major fashion goals to all her fans. The Bollywood fashion sensations wore similar Khaki jumpsuits outfits with minimum makeup. Both the divas nailed the look perfectly by putting their best fashion foot forward.

A classy jumpsuit has now become a wardrobe staple for every fashion diva. The impeccable statements of Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone have always been the talk of the town. Surprisingly, both Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were spotted wearing this equally splendid Khaki jumpsuit. Deepika had donned the super stylish jumpsuit designed by Shaleena Nathani. Another Bollywood fashion diva who made a chic appearance in a cream coloured jumpsuit was Katrina Kaif. Both the actors looked gorgeous in those Khaki jumpsuits dresses. Although talking about their looks, both the actors sported the outfit very beautiful in their own stylish way, netizens compare their appearances to choose who slayed the jumpsuit look better.

Also read | Katrina Kaif Vs Deepika Padukone: Who Pulled Off The sweater Look Better?

Who pulled off this designer Khaki jumpsuit better?

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore this stylish half-sleeved collared jumpsuit which appeared to look perfect on her. The Padmaavat actor opted for this designer Shaleena Nathani attire for her Chhapaak promotions. She buttoned up her jumpsuit covering neckline with a chunky gold neckpiece by Misho Designs. Deepika Padukone opted for a beautiful middle-parted hairstyle that had gentle waves and ended till her shoulders. She wore a number of gold rings which added a cool edge to her easy look. Deepika’s make-up was simple yet elegant with shimmery eyeshadow beautifying her eyelids, nude lipstick on her lips, and a slight blush. She ended her look with animal print belly heels which perfectly matched with her Khaki set.

Also read | Does Deepika Padukone Swap Shoes With Her Husband Ranveer Singh? She Reveals

Also read | Deepika Padukone Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Wore The Sabyasachi Creation Better?

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif opted for this Khaki jumpsuit which is a classic chic for her airport looks. She looked comfortable and classy in this jumpsuit. Katrina Kaif’s simple look was complemented with a fresh pair of white sneakers. Her loose bottom jumpsuits were paired with no-accessories, making it the perfect, comfy airport look. The Bharat actor completed her look with glares and minimal nude hues of make-up. Have a look at Katrina Kaif in this uber-chic Khaki Jumpsuit.

Also read | Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor Or Anushka: Whose Choker Neck-piece Looks Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.