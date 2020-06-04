Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone's BTS Video Of 'Matargashti'; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are one of Bollywood’s most sought-after couples. The actors have given the movie industry some great movies like Bachna Ae Haaseno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and more. In 2015, the two actors came together for Imtiaz Ali’s critically acclaimed movie, Tamasha. The movie did an average business at the box-office but the songs of the movie received much love from the fans. Here is all about the making of Tamasha’s most popular song, Matargashti. Read ahead here-

Making video of Tamasha’s Matargashti

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Tamasha is a romantic-comedy-drama. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a man with a borderline personality disorder that is relived in three stages, as a nine-year-old child, a 19-year-old adolescent and a 30-year-old adult. The song Matargashti from the movie has a peppy tune that will make anybody want to shake their leg.

This making video depicts Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone working very hard towards getting the steps right for their song. The choreographer of the song, Bosco Martis has said in the video that he choreographed the entire song keeping in mind the individual characters of Ved and Tara, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The two actors are also seen practising the dance moves in many places. The choreographer of the song also mentioned in the video that they wanted the dance to be a little naughty for it to suit the storyline. He said that the dance in the song is very playful, just as a child would dance after hearing a joyful tune.

The director of the movie, Imtiaz Ali, has revealed in the video that the set of Matargashti would be very chaotic and cameras would be all over the place. The actors would just be waiting for the makers to say action, as they really enjoyed the shooting of the song. He said that it took them four days to complete the shooting of the song, but the days went by very quickly. Imtiaz Ali was also certain about the fact that everybody from the sets of Matargashti later started to miss the fun they had.

