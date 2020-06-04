Having been in the Bollywood industry for more than a decade, Deepika Padukone has established a successful name for herself and experienced a fair share of fame, globally. Along with being known for her versatility, Deepika Padukone has also emerged as a fashion icon in recent years. The Piku star has been a fashion inspiration for many. Deepika Padukone has an all-round good sense of movies and fashion style. Here are the different looks of Deepika Padukone from her ‘beauty’ highlights on her social media. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Malaika Arora & Deepika Padukone Show How To Slay In A Tube Top And Embellished Skirt

Deepika Padukone’s different looks from her ‘beauty’ highlights on Instagram

Deepika Padukone is seen posing in a rose pink colour saree that has golden embroidery all over it and a golden border. She has worn a set of white colour pearl choker neckpiece, along with a long pearl neckpiece and pearl-studded earrings. She has tied her wavy hair in a messy pintail at the back of her head. Deepika Padukone has applied nude makeup with the perfect winged liner.

Also Read | When Deepika Padukone Channeled Her Inner Cinderella In Enormous Gowns

Deepika Padukone is seen posing in a black and white colour deep V-neck gown. The actor has worn diamond studded round earrings. She had tied her straight hair in a neat and tight high ponytail at the top of her head. Deepika Padukone has applied nude makeup with a unique cat-eye look.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Romantic Moments At Award Functions

Deepika Padukone is seen wearing a black colour over-sized crop top. She has kept the collars of her crop top open and standing and has worn a loose black colour high-waist pants under them. She has tied her wavy hair in a messy bun at the top of her head. Deepika Padukone has applied the no-makeup natural look.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone’s 'world's Most Squishable Face' Post Kicks Off Trend On Social Media

On the work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzaar directed Chhapaak (2020). She will next feature in Kabir Khan directed sports drama 83. The movie will star Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev with Deepika essaying the role of his wife. The plot of the movie revolves around the story of India’s incredible cricket World Cup victory in the year 1983.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.