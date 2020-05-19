Deepika Padukone Or Kriti Kharbanda: Who Styled The White And Red Sabyasachi Saree Better?

Deepika Padukone looks perfect every time she steps out. Deepika Padukone is a perfectionist in draping up the saree in her utmost flawless way. The fashion sensation wore a red and white saree to an event in Mumbai in 2018, and the diva nailed the look like a pro. However, a similar look was flaunted by actor Kirti Kharbanda recently. Read here about the fashion face-off

Who wore the striped white and red saree better?

Deepika Padukone is among the biggest fashion icons in Bollywood and has always stunned us with her striking looks and brilliant acting skills. From acing her looks in traditional to western, Deepika Padukone has made heads turn in all her outfits. This time too, she looked fiery in this striped georgette saree with a textured full sleeve blouse and embroidered metallic cuffs from Sabyasachi's Spring Summer collection.

Deepika Padukone’s glorious fun stripe saree was not paired with a heavy blouse, rather she wore a black blouse with a broad gold embroidery detail on its sleeves that perfected her drape. Talking about the accessories, she opted for minimal crystal drop earrings. Her makeup to match with the ensemble was a winged liner, red lips, dewy skin and hair knotted in a sleek bun. To complement her saree, Deepika Padukone paired it with a royal lion patch belt. Have a look at Deepika Padukone’s saree look-

On the other hand, the Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda also donned a red and white saree similar to Deepika Padukone's. Kriti Kharbanda was spotted in this red and white saree attending a wedding with Pulkit Samrat and they looked totally fabulous together. Kriti manages to champion her looks every time she steps out and this time it was no different.

Kriti Kharbanda also proved her mettle and slayed in a Sabyasachi saree in which she looked pretty. The saree worn by Kriti Kharbanda is the very iconic candy-striped saree by the famous designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The actor opted for slight nude makeup and she also accessorised the saree with the signature Sabyasachi tiger belt in black like Deepika Padukone, which gave an extra quirk to the elegant saree.

Kriti Kharbanda accompanied the sari with a deep U-neck black blouse. Unlike Deepika Padukone, Kriti Kharbanda left her hair open. Have a look at Kriti Kharbanda's fun stripe saree look here. Both the ladies have stunned their white and red striped saree look by the Sabyasachi and we are finding it difficult to decide who pulled off the look better?

