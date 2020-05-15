Kiara Advani And Kriti Kharbanda Show How To Pair Comfort With Style In Denim Joggers

Denim is a piece of clothing that can never go out of style. Bollywood actors and style icons like Kiara Advani and Kriti Kharbanda have always come up with newer and updated trends on several occasions. Both the stars have been seen in similar olive green denim. Let us check out their denim game here:

Kiara Advani

(Image Source: Pinterest)

Kiara Advani opted for an olive green ensemble as she stepped out of the house. The Kabir Singh actor wore a white crop-top which she teamed with an olive green jacket. The fashion combo was paired with matching denim joggers.

Kiara Advani accessorised her look with quirky metallic sneakers and a white waist bag. The diva kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalistic makeup. Centre-parted hair left open completed this casual look of Kiara Advani.

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharabanda opted for a similar casual ensemble. Instead of opting for a normal white crop-top, the diva opted for a sleeveless top. The top was paired with olive green denim joggers similar to Kiara Advani's.

Kriti Kharabanda accessorised her look with a sneaker and a black sling bag. Quirky sunglasses rounded off the look. The Housefull 4 actor completed her look with minimalistic makeup and her sleek hair left open.

What's next for Kiara Advani?

On the professional front, Kiara Advani will next feature in Laxxmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar. It is a horror-comedy movie and the remake of the South film Muni 2: Kanchana. The actor will also be seen in a biographical war action film Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara Advani has also collaborated with Anees Bazmee for the psychological comedy horror movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie is a standalone sequel of the 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa and stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in pivotal roles. Lastly, Kiara Advani will star in Abir Sengupta directed Indoo Ki Jawani.

What's next for Kriti Kharbanda?

Kriti Kharbanda will next feature in Bejoy Nambiar directed revenge drama movie Taish. Along with Kriti Kharbanda, the movie stars Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sabh and Harshvardhan Rane in pivotal roles. The diva will also star in RA Karthik directed Tamil movie Vaan. The movie stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sneha and Priya Bhavani Shankar in prominent roles.

