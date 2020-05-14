Nushrat Bharucha Or Kriti Kharbanda, Whose Grey Ethnic Gown Do Fans Love More?

Dream Girl actor Nushrat Bharucha has often been credited for her acting sense as well as her fashion looks. Housefull 4 actor Kriti Kharbanda too is very popular for her stellar fashion choices. Both the actors have a huge social media following and have a loyal fan base. The actors were recently spotted in a fashion face-off as both sported an equally glamorous traditional grey coloured gown.

Kriti Kharbanda had sported the look for a magazine photoshoot in 2018. While Nushrat Bharucha wore the gorgeous dress for a photoshoot recently. Although they both looked divine in the outfit, netizens compare their looks to choose who wore it better. Take a look at their pictures here:

ALSO READ: Nushrat Bharucha Or Parineeti Chopra: Who Styled Pleated Skirt Better?

Nushrat Bharucha’s photos

Nushrat Bharucha was a vision to behold in a heavily sequinned grey traditional gown. The ethereal gown was designed by ace designer Varun Bahl, while Nushrat Bharucha added a few accessories to perfect the look. She wore a pair of heavy earrings and a big ring to complement the look.

Nushrat Bharucha had her hair straightened and left open in a neat way to complete the look. Nushrat Bharucha’s makeup had a hint of bronze colour to it, which matched perfectly with the sequins on her dress. Fans claimed that Nushrat Bharuch looked classy and elegant in the pictures.

ALSO READ: Nushrat Bharucha Or Ananya Panday: Who Styled Black Plunging Neckline Gown Better?

Kriti Kharbanda’s photos

Kriti Kharbanda was a vision to behold in a dark grey traditional gown. The heavily sequinned and embroidered gown for a reputed fashion magazine. The beautifully detailed palate grey coloured gown was designed by designers Falguni and Shane. Kriti Kharbanda looked extremely regal in the bewitching gown.

Kriti Kharbanda kept it simple and did not accessorise a look with heavy jewellery. She wore grey coloured makeup to complement the look. While posing for the lens, Kriti Kharbanda posed in a golden coloured background, which highlighted the grey coloured outfit. Fans claimed that the actor looked royal and stunning in the picture.

ALSO READ: Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat Spend Their Quarantine Together With Pet Drogo

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda Sport White Ethnic Outfits Gracefully

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.