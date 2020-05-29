Deepika Padukone Or Kylie Jenner: Who Wore Sheer Feathered Lavender Dress Better?

Deepika Padukone made heads turn at an award function in 2019 with her stunning attire. The actor wore a Gaurav Gupta couture gown. Interestingly, her attire reminded people of a similar attire worn by Kylie Jenner at MET Gala 2019. Check out what were the similarities between the two attires.

Deepika Padukone or Kylie Jenner

Deepika Padukone wore a violet gown that had dramatic sleeves with beautiful gossamer tulle hood that made people swoon over her beauty as she graced the red carpet at the event. Her hood was complemented with a soft trail and the embroidery on the dress just made the outfit even more stunning. Deepika Padukone kept it simple with her makeup as she followed a nude makeup palette. For her hair, Deepika Padukone tied her hair in a low bun and wore a sheer lavender hood.

Interestingly, Deepika Padukone’s outfit had some similarities with Kylie Jenner’s MET Gala 2019 look. The major contents of the two attires were similar- like the lavender colour which was the basic colour palette followed in the two gowns. The presence of a feathered trail also turned out to be a major similarity. However, while Deepika Padukone completed her look with a sheer hood, Kylie Jenner complemented her look with the same colour wig. Kylie Jenner also went on to keep her makeup simple with mascara-lashed eyes and nude lips.

On the work front - Deepika Padukone and Kylie Jenner

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Chhapaak. The movie released on January 10, 2020. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey, Madhurjeet Sanghi, Anand Tiwari, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, and Payal Nair in pivotal roles. The film is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone will be seen next in the movie '83 alongside Ranveer Singh. She will be playing the role of Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil Dev.

In 2007, Jenner, along with her parents and siblings, Kendall, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob, began appearing in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which chronicles the personal and professional lives of their family members. In 2013, the Jenner sisters announced that they would launch The Kendall & Kylie Collection with PacSun. In February 2016, Jenner's cosmetic company was renamed to Kylie Cosmetics and since then the brand started gaining much recognition. Kylie Jenner also came out with Kylie Skin in 2020. As of April 2020, Jenner is the world’s youngest self-made billionaire for the second year in a row.

