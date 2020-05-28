Deepika Padukone And Kareena Kapoor Khan In Plunging Neckline Gowns

Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan are widely known for their unique style and fashion sense. They have stunned audiences with their fashionable looks on many occasions. Be it gowns, sarees, dresses, or even heavy lehengas, the two Bollywood beauties have carried their style effortlessly on every occasion. They are also among the most successful actors in Bollywood. With all that said now, here are photos of Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan donning gowns with a plunging neckline. Read further ahead to know more details:

READ:Deepika Padukone’s Video Interacting With Paparazzi Surfaces On Internet; See Here

Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos in plunging neckline gowns

READ:Deepika Padukone Imagines '50 Years From Now' As She Enjoys Video Call With BFFs

READ:Unseen Pic Of The Day: Deepika Padukone Eating 'gola' Has Us Craving For One Too!

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in the above red ensemble. The actress chose to wear a gorgeous red gown with a plunging neckline. Padukone kept her look elegant and chic with her bold red lips. She enhanced her look with her classic wet hair look. Padukone's ravishing look earned her many likes and comments on the Instagram post. Many fans liked Padukone's easy to carry attire and did not waste time on adopting the style.

The smart and quirky neckline and the no accessory look was not only loved by fans but many other popular personalities as well. Padukone has earlier too chosen some of the best fashion picks. Be it her appearance at Cannes or a simple promotional event, Deepika Padukone has always looked her best and entered gracefully. Padukone's fashion and films have been majorly loved by the masses and her eclectic style has showcased that the actor can put on just about anything and make it look stylish.

READ: Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma & Other Female Actors Who Donned Producer's Hat

READ:How Deepika Padukone's Fashion Choices Have Gone From Safe-chic To Offbeat-elegant

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, chose an emerald green ensemble. The long and glittering gown too had a plunging neckline. The actress chose to keep her look simple with no accessories on. Khan added nude makeup and a chic neat bun to her look. The long gown with the extra-long trail enhanced her beauty as she posed for the camera. Kareena Kapoor Khan's signature look earned her many likes and comments on the Instagram post. Many fans liked her showstopper look and did not waste time on adopting the style.

Kareena Kapoor's smart and quirky neckline and the no accessory look were absolutely adored by many fans. Kapoor has on various other instances chosen some of the best fashion picks. Be it her appearance at a wedding or a simple promotional event, Kapoor has always looked her best and entered in style.

READ:Ranveer Singh Falls Into A Dhol While Dancing To Deepika's 'Nagada'; Watch Hilarious Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.