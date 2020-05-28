Elli AvrRam 'brings Bollywood Home' As She Belly Dances To Deepika Padukone's Song

Ever since the Coronavirus lockdown has been imposed, a lot of Bollywood celebrities have taken over social media to share their lockdown diaries with fans. While every Bollywood celebrity has been trying different ways of keeping their fans entertained. Elli AvrRam is honing her belly dancing skills amid lockdown and her Instagram handle is proof. However, this time around, Elli swept fans off their feet with her erotic dance moves on a Deepika Padukone song.

Elli AvrRam belly dances to a Deepika Padukone song

Just like everyone, Elli is also quarantining at her home in Mumbai. However, the Malang actor surely knows how to spend her quarantine time right as she spends a lot of time honing her dance skills and also shares her dance videos with fans on social media. Recently, the diva took the internet by surprise as she flaunted her graceful belly dance moves yet again, but on a Bollywood song this time around. In her latest IG post, Elli is seen shaking a leg on one of Deepika Padukone's iconic songs from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, titled Ang Laga De.

Elli looked nothing less than stunning in an emerald green Eygptian folklore costume, Bedlah comprising a full sleeve tight fitted crop top with golden embellishments paired with a high slit emerald green flowy skirt which she wore in the video. In addition to sharing the video, she also penned a humourous caption for the post. The caption read,

She captioned the post writing, "When you decide to bring Bollywood home🏡👀💫 ... If only Rahul could walk in and surprise me also, like in the movies...would be great❤️🎬 Kaha ho Rahul? Kitna intezaar karoon main............#elliavrram #bollywood #foryou #at #home #lockdown2020 #yourstruly #bajiraomastani #sanjayleelabhansali #iloveyou (sic)"

Check out the post below:

On the career front, Elli AvrRam was last seen sharing the screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in the Mohit Suri directorial Malang. The romantic action-thriller received mixed reactions from critics and audience alike but performed well at the box office. However, Elli garnered a lot of appreciation from the masses for her role as Jessie in the film. Elli AvrRam will next be seen in the Tamil comedy-drama titled Paris Paris alongside Kajal Aggarwal. The film is expected to release at the box office in November 2020.

