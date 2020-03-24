Deepika Padukone's Music Videos That Had The Whole Nation Grooving; Check It Out

After her breakthrough performance in the film Om Shanti Om in 2008, Deepika has risen as one of the most promising actors in the Hindi film industry. Deepika is well-known for her films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat among many others. Before movies, the actor was also seen in several music videos that became chartbusters. Here are some of Deepika’s music videos.

Deepika Padukone's music videos

Naam Hai Tera (2006)

Naam Hai Tera song was written by Sameer and sung by Himesh Reshammiya and featured Deepika Padukone. The song has more than 486 millions views on youtube. The song also features Himesh Reshammiya on screen. The music is labelled by T-series. The music video was released on January 1st 2006.

Bolydude Ganeshan (2012)

Bolydude Ganeshan is a short music video featuring Ganesh Hegde and Deepika Padukone. The song has crossed 64 million views on Youtube. The music video was released on March 10th 2012.

Dum Maaro Dum (2011)

The party song of Deepika is from the movie Dum Maaro Dum 2011. The music is labelled on T-series and sung by Anushka Manchanda. The song has been viewed more than 192 million times on Youtube.

The music director is Pritam and featured Deepika Padukone as the lead dancer. According to IMDB, the title of the film is based on classic Hindi song Dum Maro Dum from the classic Dev Anand Film Hare Rama Hare Krishna 1971. The movie hit the theatres on April 22nd 2011.

Phir Mile Sur (2010)

Phir Mile Sur song is a republic day song. The track that was made in 2010 featured many Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonu Nigam, Priyanka Chopra, Juhi Chawla and more. The song has more than 218 million views on YouTube. The song was released on January 26, 2010.

Raabta (2017)

The title track from the movie Raabta featured Deepika Padukone as the lead dancer. She appears in the title track of the film. The song was sung by Nikhita Gandhi and composed by Pritam and penned by Irshad Kamil and Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song has more than 235 million views on YouTube.

