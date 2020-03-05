All The Times When Deepika Padukone Accessorised Her Looks With Heavy Statement Jewellery

Deepika Padukone is a phenomenal actor. Apart from her stupendous acting prowess, she is known among her fans for her splendid fashion sense. Deepika Padukone never fails to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion.

Wedding season is right around the corner and it is all about ethnic ensembles, heavy jewellery, traditional vibes. Several times, Deepika Padukone had shared her statement looks which are perfect for this wedding season. Here is a compilation of her looks.

Royal Saree

In this picture, Deepika Padukone can be seen donning a traditional saree with full sleeves blouse. This gorgeous look of her is accessorised with heavy jewellery. She is sporting a bandhgala heavy necklace along with Mootiyon Ka haar. She has also paired her jewellery with matching earrings. Centre parted neat bun features red sindoor and gajra. Bangles on her hands complete the look of the diva.

White Saree

Here, Deepika Padukone can be seen wearing a white heavy saree with matching chunri around her head. She opted for a heavy bandhgala necklace and dangler earrings to go with her look. Red bangles around her hands complete this royal look of the diva.

Black Lehenga

Deepika Padukone sported a black lehenga. The blouse has a plunging neckline. She won hearts by opting for the concept of minimalism for makeup. The diva kept her look elegant with matching black necklace and earrings to complete her look.

Pictures of Deepika in traditional jewellery

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Perfects The Monotone Dressing As She Steps Out In A Teal Coloured Look

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone "bummed" On Missing Paris Fashion Week, Gives Shout Out To LV Collection

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan & Deepika Padukone Stun In Similar Golden Jacket, See Pic

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora And Deepika Padukone Slay In Black Outfits; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.