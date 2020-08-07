Deepika Padukone Or Shraddha Kapoor; Who Styled The Leather Pants Better?

Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor are two leading actors in Bollywood who have successfully impressed the fashion police and fans with their chic styling statements. In the past, both these divas were spotted donning leather utility pants. Check out which of these actors' top would you prefer, Deepika's turtle neck top or Shraddha's crop top. See pictures.

Deepika Padukone's turtle neck top

This Instagram post is shared by one of Deepika Padukone's fan pages. Here, the actor can be spotted donning a leather turtle neck top with half sleeves design. The blacktop was tucked in black leather utility pants. She also paired a black leather belt with her look.

For accessorising her look, she opted for huge round loops. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani actor's outfit is designed by Proenza Schouler. For glam, she opted for a nude and highlighting makeup look. Deepika Padukone sported a pair of black heels. Check out Deepika Padukone's photos.

Shraddha Kapoor's crop top

Shraddha Kapoor wore this outfit for shooting Illegal Weapon 2.0's dance video. In this Instagram post, she can be seen donning a leather co-ord look. She paired the black leather utility pants with an onesided shoulder crop top. The Luv Ka End star's ankle pants had a bow attached to it.

Shraddha Kapoor also sported a pair of white high heels. For makeup, she opted for a loud makeup look, focusing more on eye makeup. She accessorised her dance outfit with wrist bands and earrings. Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's photos in black and black leather outfit.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The film was based on acid attack survivors. For her next, she is currently, gearing up for sports biopic '83. The film is based on the life of cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone has also been roped in for the Bollywood remake of The Intern. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor was last spotted sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3. For her next, reportedly, she has bagged an untitled film by Luv Ranjan.

