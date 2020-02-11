Ranveer Singh's Native American Look On 'Singapore Noodles' Packs Leave Singaporeans Irked

Ranveer Singh, who is the face of many brands in India, recently made headlines when his avatar on the 'Singapore noodles' product did not do well with the Singaporeans. Many brands in the Indian market have products that are inspired by the evergreen cultures and traditions of different countries across the globe. However, a pack of Singapore noodles that has surfaced online having Ranveer Singh's face has left many netizens puzzled with its approach. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is the ambassador for Ching’s Desi Chinese, has been reportedly accused of cultural misappropriation.

Ranveer Singh in Native American headgear

In an image shared online, Ranveer Singh can be seen dressed up in Native American headgear endorsing Desi Chinese (Indian Chinese) on a pack of Singapore noodles. A Singaporean shared the picture on Facebook and wrote "So confused, what the hell is this? Found it online, and their website says, Ching’s Secret is an Indian brand of Indian Chinese cuisine aka Desi Chinese cuisine with products which include instant noodles, instant soups, cook up soups, Desi Chinese masala, sauces and schezwan chutney."

The person who shared the image, also wrote two questions in the caption- "What’s a Singapore curry instant noodle? and What does a Native American headdress have to do with Singapore or noodles?". Check out the post here:

Here's what netizens have shared about the same

He's a really well-known Bollywood star, who much like Pierce Brosnan will clearly take up any brand endorsement for money. Hindi filmstar playing Native American selling Singapore noodles for a Chindian brand. https://t.co/WbYCD0jQKM — Brown Sahiba (@Rajyasree) February 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the quote above the head reads "I love Desi Chinese". Huh? Ha ha ha. — Chris Razukas (@hellochris) February 10, 2020

What were they thinking??? — Jumana Naguthanawala (@JumanaMN) February 10, 2020

Ha ha. Stranger things happen in Bollywood. It’s like the Mad Hatter’s Party here on most days. — Brown Sahiba (@Rajyasree) February 11, 2020

That's Ranveer Singh in his regular outfit! — Krishna (@Itskrishna_k) February 11, 2020

