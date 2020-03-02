Sooryavanshi Trailer Launch: Deepika Padukone Gives Her Best Wishes To Katrina Kaif

Katrina is all set to star in her upcoming movie Sooryavanshi where she will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and will be releasing on March 24, 2020. On March 2, 2020, the Sooryavanshi trailer launch was held at Mumbai. Various stars from the Rohit Sheety Cop Universe and the entire Sooryavanshi cast were also seen at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch, and before the launch of the trailer actor Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram to share a picture of her dress she was going to wear at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch. After the picture was shared on her social media, Deepika Padukone commented on Katrina’s picture. Take a look at what Deepika said.

Deepika Padukone gives her wishes to Katrina Kaif for ‘Sooryavanshi’ trailer launch

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram early in the morning on March 2, where she shared a picture of herself in an orange one-piece dress. She captioned the picture with a Blossom emoji. After this, the Chhapaak actress commented on Katrina Kaif’s post by writing “Good Luck!” with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the Deepika’s comment here:

Katrina Kaif shared two more pictures of her look from the Sooryavanshi trailer launch. Akshay Kumar reached the Sooryavanshi trailer launch on a Honda CRB. Other than Akshay and Katrina, the director of the film Rohit Shetty was also seen at the trailer launch. Other actors like Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn from the series were also seen at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch. Take a look at the stars here.

(Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram)

