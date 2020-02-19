Deepika Padukone's Stylish Workout Outfits Will Motivate You To Hit The Gym

Deepika Padukone is known to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. The actor is lauded for her great physique and fans aspire to have a fit body like Deepika's. While she works out very hard to stay in shape, she is also a big-time foodie. In an earlier interview with a publication, the actor has revealed that she does not keep track of her eating habits.

The Om Shanti Om actor often takes to Instagram to share videos where she can be seen working out in the gym. Along with motivating her fans to workout, she also gives major fashion goals when it comes to gym wear, thanks to these videos. Here get a glimpse at Deepika Padukone’s gym avatar as seen on her Instagram handle.

In this video, Deepika Padukone is seen doing pull-ups. Deepika’s rigorous workout seems to be an inspiration to many, as she is doing this exercise with ease. Deepika sported a white and black sports bra and dark grey track pants.

In this photo, Deepika Padukone is seen doing a headstand. Deepika Padukone captioned the image as “upside down, inside out!!!” She opted for a black sweatshirt and black sweat pants.

In these photos, the actor is seen doing multiple exercises. Right from a yoga pose to an ariel exercise, she has managed to motivate fans with this picture. Deepika Padukone opted for a black sports bra and black athletic pants. She completed the look with sports shoes and her hair tied into a bun.

Deepika Padukone recently uploaded this video as her Instagram story. She can be seen doing leg workout as she is practising kickbacks in this video. The actor sported a white sports bra and black sweat pants.

After a great workout, the Padmaavat actor is seen relaxing in the gym. Looking at the photo it is very evident that the actor has had a rigorous workout. Deepika Padukone sported a pink sports bra and black athletic pants.

Deepika Padukone uploaded a video where she can be seen practising pull-ups. Going by this video, it seems like Deepika loves doing upper body exercises. She opted for a white and blue sports bra with grey sweat pants.

Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram

