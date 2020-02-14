The Cost Of Deepika Padukone's Jumpsuit Is As Affordable As Dinner For Two

Actor Deepika Padukone has been making waves with her latest movie, Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The actor-director duo was recently seen at Chhapaak premiere, where they both donned stunning Sabyasachi sarees, and looked as gorgeous as ever.

Deepika Padukone and her stylist, Shaleena Nathani, have pulled out some fashionable outfits so far for the promotions of the movie. In case you have been loving Deepika's outfits for Chhapaak promotions too, let us tell you, one of them is available at an extremely affordable cost. Deepika sported a half-sleeved collared jumpsuit recently as she stepped out for promotions. Her short hair was in soft waves and she wore several gold rings and a chunky gold neckpiece by Misho Designs. Deepika Padukone styled the outfit with a subtle glam make-up, with shimmery eye shadow adorning her eyelids, nude lipstick and minimal blush.

This outfit worn by Deepika is as affordable as a dinner for two! Deepika is often seen wearing outfits from Emilia Wickstead and her much favourite Sabyasachi, and many others. Deepika recently opted for an elegant beige jumpsuit from Zara. And the price of this outfit is less than ₹ 2000.

Check out Deepika Padukone's photos donning the outfit priced at ₹2000 below:

Chhapaak managed to rake in a decent moolah at the box office. Though the film was appreciated by critics and the audience, its collections were affected to some extent due to the controversy its lead actor ignited. Certain groups objected to Deepika's stance when she stood in solidarity with the protestors. This resulted in social media being flooded with posts asking others to boycott the movie.

