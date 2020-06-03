Deepika Padukone's Pictures That Prove She Is A Complete Water-baby

Deepika Padukone is a popular face of Bollywood. Along with her splendid characters in the movies, Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular among the fans for her unimpeachable style that she carries. Deepika Padukone keeps on updating her Instagram page with her latest exclusive collection of ethnic wear to western fashion and much more. If you ever stalk Deepika Padukone’s Instagram, you will know that it is a luxurious closet for all those fashion lovers. As much as Deepika is a fashion lover, she also loves to spend time travelling, especially to beaches. Listed below are Deepika Padukone’s pictures that prove that she is truly a water baby.

Deepika Padukone is a water baby; see pics here-

Deepika Padukone wearing multi-coloured beachwear for her ELLE photoshoot. Her dress is a laced neck thigh-slit beachwear looking dazzling on her.

In the picture, Deepika Padukone can be seen posing in beachwear by the sea for her photoshoot. While in the other picture, the Bollywood star is seen laying on the sand and posing in front of the camera. Deepika Padukone shared both the pictures on her Instagram in monochrome. These pictures got gazed with tons of reviews soon when she posted it. Many appreciated her style, beauty, and grace.

This is another Instagram feed with her stunning picture from her latest photoshoot with ‘ELLE’ magazine. She looks stunning in this pose beside the beach wearing a gorgeous dress.

Deepika Padukone in this sizzling picture posing for her shoot, looks dazzling. She is wearing a stunning cream and pastel sea green colored beachwear while posing in her best way.

Deepika Padukone looks sizzling in this swimsuit which is a green and yellow colored combination wear. Her sleek hair and well-maintained fit body are giving major goals of posing beside the beach.

Deepika is posing inside the pool in this stunning mixture of yellow and brown swimwear. She stunned in this yellow netted collared t-shirt and shorts.

In this picture, Deepika Padukone is seen posing beside the water on a beach and looks sizzling. Her floral pink long flared beachwear along with Deepika's posing style made the look more dazzling. Have a look at Deepika Padukone in this pretty pink color dress beside the beach.

