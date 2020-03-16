The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Nia Sharma Is An Absolute Water Baby And These Pics Are Proof

Television News

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular Hindi TV actors. Sharma is an absolute water baby and these pics shall prove it. Read on to know more details.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
nia sharma

Nia Sharma is a popular face on Hindi television. Sharma is also very active and popular on Instagram. The actor shares various pictures of herself every now and then. From the latest exclusive collection of ethnic wear to western fashion and much more, Nia's Instagram is a luxurious closet for all those fashion lovers. As much as Nia is a fashion lover, she is also a huge water baby. Listed below are Nia Sharma's pictures and videos that prove that Nia Sharma is truly a water baby.

READ:Surbhi Jyoti And Nia Sharma's Uber-chic Fringe Hairstyle Is A Must-try This Season; See

THESE pics and videos prove that Nia Sharma is a complete water baby

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

READ:Nia Sharma Is The Ultimate Desi Girl In Telly Town And These Pictures Prove It

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

READ:This Is How Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma And Other Television Actors Celebrated Holi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

READ:Nia Sharma's Captions Are Simply Too Quirky To Miss; Take A Quick Look At Them Here!

Nia Sharma's idea of a vacation is chilling by the pool or beach and her pictures above are proof. On various occasions, she can be seen in and out of the pool, beaches and more. Nia can also be seen donning various bikinis, swimwear, and beachwear. These pictures prove that Nia loves being in the water. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

READ:Times Nia Sharma Flaunted Her Jawline Like A Photographer's Perfect Muse | See Pics!

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
70% INCREASE IN INTERNET TRAFFIC
Kalaburagi
KALABURAGI CLOSES BARS, RESTAURANTS
Coronavirus
PM MODI ADDRESSES SAARC NATIONS
Camila Cabello
CAMILA CABELLO'S SONG TWEAKED
Yuvraj
YUVRAJ MAKES FUN OF GAYLE
Ayushmann
AYUSHMANN-TAHIRA CELEBRATE 19 YRS