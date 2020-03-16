Nia Sharma Is An Absolute Water Baby And These Pics Are Proof

Nia Sharma is a popular face on Hindi television. Sharma is also very active and popular on Instagram. The actor shares various pictures of herself every now and then. From the latest exclusive collection of ethnic wear to western fashion and much more, Nia's Instagram is a luxurious closet for all those fashion lovers. As much as Nia is a fashion lover, she is also a huge water baby. Listed below are Nia Sharma's pictures and videos that prove that Nia Sharma is truly a water baby.

READ:Surbhi Jyoti And Nia Sharma's Uber-chic Fringe Hairstyle Is A Must-try This Season; See

THESE pics and videos prove that Nia Sharma is a complete water baby

READ:Nia Sharma Is The Ultimate Desi Girl In Telly Town And These Pictures Prove It

READ:This Is How Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma And Other Television Actors Celebrated Holi

READ:Nia Sharma's Captions Are Simply Too Quirky To Miss; Take A Quick Look At Them Here!

Nia Sharma's idea of a vacation is chilling by the pool or beach and her pictures above are proof. On various occasions, she can be seen in and out of the pool, beaches and more. Nia can also be seen donning various bikinis, swimwear, and beachwear. These pictures prove that Nia loves being in the water.

READ:Times Nia Sharma Flaunted Her Jawline Like A Photographer's Perfect Muse | See Pics!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.