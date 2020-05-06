Jacqueline Fernandez Is A True Water Baby And These Pictures Are Proof

If you ever happen to stalk actor Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram, you would get a hint of the actor's favourite place for vacation. Jacqueline Fernandez, who owns a little island near Sri Lanka is clearly a water baby. Most of her pictures from her vacations are either from a yacht or from a beach. Here are some pictures of Jacqueline Fernandez that will prove that the actor is a water baby.

Apart from partying with her friends on the beaches, Jacqueline Fernandez also enjoys practising yoga on the beach. The actor also loves indulging in some water sports which prove, she loves staying close to water. The actor also celebrated her birthday at a beach in Sri Lanka last year.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in the upcoming movie Attack. The film features Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. The film is about hostages and is said to be inspired by true events. This film will mark the fourth collaboration of actors John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez.

