Here Are Sara Ali Khan's Pictures That Prove She Is A Complete Water Baby; Check Them Out

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan is known for her exotic vacations all over the world. Here are some of the best instances when she proved that she is a complete water baby.

sara ali khan

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The actor is only a few films old in Bollywood, but she is one of the most popular actors in the country. She regularly keeps her fans updated about her holidays and her daily life on her Instagram. Here are some of the best instances where the actor nailed the water baby look and gave her fans major wanderlust feels.

Sara Ali Khan's photos

The Kedarnath actor took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures in which she was seen with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The siblings went deep-sea diving and shared a series of funny pictures. From the caption, it looks like deep-sea diving was in Sara Ali Khan’s bucket list.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara Ali Khan looks happy in this series of pictures with her family. She is seen with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She gave her fans a glimpse of her vacation where she has seen swimming and jet skiing among many other things. She gave the post a witty caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in this post. She is seen wearing a neon green and white striped bikini. In the pictures, she is also seen swimming in clear waters.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

The actor shared a series of pictures with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The siblings can be seen enjoying a swim in the infinity pool. Sara and Ibrahim also posed in front of a beautiful sunset in the pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

 

 

