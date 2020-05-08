Deepika Padukone Dedicates Song 'Lamhe Guzar Gaye' From 'Piku' To Her Co-star Irrfan Khan

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone took to social media and shared the lyrics of the song 'Lamhe Guzar Gaye' from her film Piku and dedicated them to her co-star, late actor Irrfan Khan. She shared a still from the sets of the movie where Irrfan and Deepika have been candidly captured in a laugh. Apart from the lyrics, Deepika ended the caption with 'Rest in Peace my dear friend' with a broken heart emoji as she tagged 'Rana', Irrfan's character in Piku.

Irrfan Khan played the role of the cool-tempered taxi-owner Rana Chaudhary in the 2015 film Piku who gets stuck between Deepika Padukone's short-tempered Piku and her ageing and ailing father, Amitabh Bachchan's Bhashkor as he drives them to Kolkata from Delhi. When the news of the actor's death broke out on April 29, Deepika Padukone had somehow expressed what everyone had been feeling in the most powerful and simple way. The actor shared a blank black image along with the emoticon for a broken heart as she mourned the loss of the actor.

On April 29, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan succumbed to colon infection on Wednesday after being admitted to the ICU at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. The actor had also been battling a rare kind of cancer since 2018 and had been undergoing treatment abroad for it. Irrfam Khan was cremated at the Versova kabrastan and is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ayan.

