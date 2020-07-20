Deepika Padukone Shares Her Lineup For 2020: From '83' To A Pan-India Sci-fi Film

Actor Deepika Padukone took to her social media to July 19, 2020, to announce her collaboration with South star Prabhas for a Nag Ashwin project. Post the announcements, fans and fan clubs flooded the comments and their stories to share the news with their followers. Sharing responses of many of her fans, Deepika also shared a lineup of her upcoming films on her social media stories.

Taking to her social media stories, Deepika Padukone shared the story of a fan club that penned down her lineup of upcoming movies. Sharing a picture of Deepika with Prabhas, the fan club wrote, "Deepika's lineup for 2020 is on fire". They further stated all the movies that the actor will be a part of for her upcoming projects.

Deepika Padukone will be seen in 83' alongside husband Ranveer Singh. She will be playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi while Singh will play the character of Dev. The film depicts the journey of cricketer Kapil Dev and the struggles of the Indian cricket team to win the World Cup of 1983.

She will be seen in a yet-untitled romantic thriller directed by Shakun Batra. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the official Bollywood remake of The Intern. The Hollywood version starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the lead roles. The actor will also be seen in Draupadi and a pan-India sci-fi thriller.

Deepika Padukone is expected to be a part of two more projects but the official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made. One of the projects will be a soon-to-be-announced YRF film. The other one is expected to be a directorial venture of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor was last seen in Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey. The film also starred Ankit Bisht, Payal Nair, and Madhurjeet Sarghi. The film narrates the real-life story of an acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal.

The Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer is set to go on floors the next year. Both the actors shared the official announcement on their social media. The film will reportedly be made in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The makers are yet to release further details about the project.

