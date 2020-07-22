Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates '20 In 2020', Asks Fans To Help Pick Monumental Moments

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is celebrating her 20 years in the entertainment industry. She took to Instagram and Twitter to share a video of herself on July 22, 2020, Wednesday. It features the star as she requests her fans to join her in the celebration. Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s social media post:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates her 20 years in the industry

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a video of herself while celebrating 20 years of her presence in the entertainment business. The actor also invited fans to choose 20 of the most monumental moments in her life in the past 20 years. Priyanka Chopra Jonas added that she did not know how it all happened. Later, the actor reminisced missing many of them along the way but urged her fans to start with just 20 moments and join her for the celebration. She also used a hashtag in the video as ‘20 in 2020’.

In the caption accompanying the video, Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the celebration of her 20 years of presence in the entertainment industry. She also thanked everyone for their loyalty and support throughout the journey. She wrote, “It’s time for a celebration… 2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! How did that even happen? ðŸ™ˆ You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty and support mean the world to me! Join me as I take this trip down memory lane and celebrate #20in2020 â¤ï¸."

Within a few hours of posting, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Instagram video garnered more than 1.1 million views and around 2000 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous Bollywood celebrities and fans congratulated the star and expressed their excitement to join her. Moreover, the actor’s followers dropped heart-eye, hearts, and sparkle emoticons in the comment section of the post. Check out a few of them:

