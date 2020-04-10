When Ranveer Singh's Outfits Were Rated By His Wife Deepika Padukone

Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are among the most talked about and adored couple in the industry. The two never leaves a chance to support and praise each other, be it at an event or their social media handles. Ranveer is known for his unique fashion statement. In an interview with a magazine, his wife, Deepika rated his outfits. Read to know more.

Deepika rates Ranveer’s looks

In the first picture, Ranveer Singh was seen wearing a colourful jacket along with a hat. He was walking on a ramp wearing his sunglasses. Deepika Padukone stared it for a while and then rated the look as 7 out of 10.

Deepika Padukone next saw a photo of Ranveer Singh wearing a black and white suit. The pant had a long over-sized bottom and he was carrying a speaker along with it. She rated the look as 8/10 nodding at it.

Deepika Padukone chuckled a little seeing the next picture. Ranveer Singh wore a hat on a flower printed sherwani coat with a clean-shaven look. She rated the look 4 on 10 and said that when the beard is not there, it does not work.

Ranveer Singh was seen wearing a dark grey jacket on top of a striped t-shirt. He paired it with maroon pants and a hat. Deepika Padukone said that it was okay and rated it 6/10.

Deepika Padukone was stunned by Ranveer Singh’s next look as she said ‘oh god’ seeing the picture. He was wearing a bit oversized checks suit with a clean shave. She rated the look 3 out of 10.

Deepika Padukone analysed Ranveer Singh’s picture. In it, he was wearing a loose green lungi on a plain white T-shirt with a light brown hat. She said it looks quite cool and gave it a 5 on 10.

Ranveer Singh wore a pink and neon jacket on a blue t-shirt and white pant. He had his full beard and a speaker in his hand. Deepika Padukone said she liked it and rated it 7/10.

Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao Mastani’s maroon coat on brown skirt received 8 on 10 from Deepika. His other image that received 8 was his second last one. He donned a full black attire in it.

There were several outfits of Ranveer that Deepika did not like. She disapproved them and they got a failed status from her. Check out those outfits.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently spending time together at their home in quarantine. They have been sharing each other's pictures on their respective Instagram handles. The husband and wife will next be seen together in much-awaited 83.

