Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Turn Into 'water Babies' In #his&hers Series, See Pic

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone has jetted off to a Valentine Week's romantic getaway with hubby Ranveer Singh. Read more to know about her another hint of their secret vacay

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
deepika padukone

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone recently jetted off for a private vacation with husband Ranveer Singh and has been treating fans with numerous glimpses. To make her vacation more memorable, the Chhapaak actor has come up with 'His & Hers series' and her fans and followers are seemingly in love with it. Recently she added a few more pictures to the 'His & Hers' album.

READ | Deepika Padukone Drops Another Hint About Her Mystery Valentine's Day Vacay With Hubby

In the recent post, Deepika Padukone shared a snip of two pairs of swimming goggles, pairs of fins and scuba diving masks. In the caption, she wrote, 'water babies...💦 #his&hers #vacation'. Her fans and followers poured their love and flooded the comments section of the post with fire and heart emoji. 

Check out Deepika Padukone's post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

The Bajirao Mastani actor also shared a picture capturing two plates of watermelon along with the above post. To tease her fans, she penned a caption that read, 'We didn’t even spare the watermelon!🍉🍉🍉 #his&hers#vacation'. However, many of her fans asked and requested her to post some pictures that feature her with hubby Ranveer Singh. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor started the 'His & Hers' series right from the start of their vacation. A couple of days back, Deepika posted a picture of her and Ranveer Singh's passport. Later, she added a picture of a few more pictures that included a pair of slippers, umbrellas, and bicycles. 

Check out the other snips of Deepika Padukone's His & Hers series:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 READ | Deepika Padukone And Anushka Sharma Credit Wendell Rodricks For Their Stardom And Success

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

READ | How Deepika Padukone And Ananya Panday Are Acing The 'bow On Dress' Look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

READ | Deepika Padukone Drops Another Glimpse Of Her Vacation With Ranveer Singh, See Pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

(Cover Image Courtesy: Ranveer Singh Instagram)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
