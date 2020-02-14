Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Turn Into 'water Babies' In #his&hers Series, See Pic

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone recently jetted off for a private vacation with husband Ranveer Singh and has been treating fans with numerous glimpses. To make her vacation more memorable, the Chhapaak actor has come up with 'His & Hers series' and her fans and followers are seemingly in love with it. Recently she added a few more pictures to the 'His & Hers' album.

In the recent post, Deepika Padukone shared a snip of two pairs of swimming goggles, pairs of fins and scuba diving masks. In the caption, she wrote, 'water babies...💦 #his&hers #vacation'. Her fans and followers poured their love and flooded the comments section of the post with fire and heart emoji.

The Bajirao Mastani actor also shared a picture capturing two plates of watermelon along with the above post. To tease her fans, she penned a caption that read, 'We didn’t even spare the watermelon!🍉🍉🍉 #his&hers#vacation'. However, many of her fans asked and requested her to post some pictures that feature her with hubby Ranveer Singh.

The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor started the 'His & Hers' series right from the start of their vacation. A couple of days back, Deepika posted a picture of her and Ranveer Singh's passport. Later, she added a picture of a few more pictures that included a pair of slippers, umbrellas, and bicycles.

