Ranveer Singh Reveals He Would Have Been “lost” Without Deepika Padukone, In Candid Chat

Ranveer Singh recently engaged in a candid live chat with Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri, where he spoke about how Deepika Padukone has been a pillar of support for him. The actor also spoke at length about how Deepika Padukone is worried as he puts in a lot of effort into getting into the skin of the character. Ranveer Singh added that he has now successfully found a way to stay true to his characters without causing any harm.

Ranveer Singh talks about Deepika Padukone

During his live chat session with Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri, Ranveer Singh pointed out how Deepika Padukone is scared for Ranveer Singh as he puts a lot of his mind and heart into the characters that he portrays on the big screen. While talking about the same, Ranveer Singh revealed that Deepika Padukone is his “guide” and “pillar” in life. He also explained how she helps him to stay on track.

Further talking about the same, Ranveer Singh explained how he met Deepika Padukone early in his career. He also added, “I think I wouldn’t have been able to cope with the pressures of being a movie star if she wouldn’t have been there. I would have been lost”. Ranveer Singh also mentioned how Deepika Padukone worries for him as she knows he will go to lengths to get into the skin of his character.

Ranveer Singh also admitted that this practice is not healthy as it takes a toll on him. However, he also spoke about how only when one pushes themselves, do they evolve in their art. Ranveer Singh also added that he has now found new ways to achieve the result without harming himself in the process.

In the same chat, Sunil Chhetri also poked fun at how Ranveer Singh loses at every badminton game with his wife, Deepika Padukone. The footballer mentioned how Deepika Padukone had revealed earlier how bad Ranveer Singh is at a game of badminton. While quoting her further, Sunil Chhetri also added how Deepika hasn't let Ranveer Singh score more than three points.

Ranveer Singh also expressed his wish to get better at the game and beat his wife one day. He also added that he wants to do so to avoid being “a complete embarrassment on the court”. Ranveer Singh further revealed that he aims to cross the score of 10 in a 21 point game one day. In midst of all this, Deepika Padukone made a cameo by showing a thumbs up to which even Sunil Chhetri was all laughs.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's chat with Sunil Chhetri here:

