Sonam Kapoor Shares 'look Test' Pic, Fans Find Uncanny Similarities To 'Ram Leela'

It is rare for Bollywood actors to share the pictures from their look test but when they do, it is pure gem. Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture from a look test she gave years back and while her husband Anand Ahuja found it 'cute', many fans found an uncanny similarity to Deepika Padukone's look in "Ram Leela" (2013) from the famous song, 'Ang laga de re'. Just like Deepika's white lehenga and the incense she carried in her hands, Sonam too can be seen in a white outfit with a candle in her hand.

For those unaware, Sonam Kapoor made her debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya' in 2007, and therefore fans believe that she might have been given her look-test for Ram Leela. Well, only the actress can clear this out for everyone. Meanwhile, a user wrote that Sonam had a 'baby face' in the throwback picture. To this, 'Zoya Factor' actress replied, "I was a baby."

Sonam Kapoor bashes international airline, says, 'I'm never flying again with them'

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor's airline plaint spirals into fierce 'Are You Mental?' argument on privilege

On the professional front

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film, The Zoya Factor along with Dulqueer Salmaan. The film was adapted from a best-selling novel and although critics believed that the film will be a blockbuster at the Box Office, it failed to do so and gained poor reactions from the audiences, thus tanking at the box office. On an opening day, the film collected a total of Rs 2 crore.

However, Kapoor's stint earlier to this 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga', based on a revolutionary topic, was loved by critics and audiences alike, as it opened a path for conversation, as far as homosexuality in India is concerned. And, while no further projects of the actress has been announced, reports claim that she will be seen in the remake of a South Korean film titled 'Blind'.

Airline loses Sonam Kapoor's luggage, fan demands free ticket for himself

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor replies to netizen who asked her to send fake-news warning to 'B-town groups'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.