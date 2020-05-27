Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ranveer-Deepika Have Intriguing Similarities & These Pics Are Proof

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are among the list of couples in Bollywood who are fan-favourite. Recently, a few pictures of the duo have taken the internet by storm. These pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh that were shared by one of their fans will leave you shocked to see that the two have interesting similarities. The pictures prove that Deepika and Ranveer are meant for each other.

In the pictures, Ranveer and Deepika, although snapped at different occasions separately, can be seen wearing similar outfits, eating similar food and much more. In one of the pictures, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen eating noodles at two different locations. In another pic, the duo can be seen wearing similar outfits.

Apart from these pictures, many other pictures of the two working, cycling, having tea and many more pictures of each other doing the same thing at different locations. The fan also wrote saying, “Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as each other”. Check out the picture below.

Fans could not stop themselves from commenting on their cute pictures. Fans went on to praise the duo for their love for each other. Some of the fans said, “Two of my favourite people in Bollywood,” “This is awesome... You have made a great collection... They are lovely couples,” “Made for each other,” and much more. Check out a few more comments below.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently spending their time together at their Mumbai home. They are often seen posting quirky pictures of each other on their respective social media handles. Deepika Padukone recently shared a boomerang of her giving a kiss on his cheek. Along with the picture, she also said, “World’s Most Squishable Face!!!” Check out the adorable picture below.

On the work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey. She will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film. She will be seen sharing screen space alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Pandey. The film is currently in its pre-production stage and will hit the silver screen in February 2021.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83. The film is a biopic on India’s world cup victory in the year 1983. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles.

