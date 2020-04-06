Ranveer Singh's Most Memorable Rapid-fire Answers You Must Check Out

Ranveer Singh will be seen collaborating with Deepika Padukone in Kabir Khan's 83. Singh will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will portray the role of his wife, Romi Dev. Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht. Singh has done several interviews and has made memorable appearances in several chat shows. Fans love to watch his 'rapid-fire' answers section during his visit to the chat shows and interviews:

Ranveer Singh's best rapid-fire answers that fans absolutely loved

Ranveer Singh who often makes an appearance at chat shows was asked a very interesting question. He was asked regarding being single and what is the best thing about not being in a relationship. He replied saying that there is nothing good about living a single life and that it is a 'Khokhla' feeling. Fans found the answer to be super hilarious.

Ranveer Singh, on another chat show, was asked to share some things related to being in a relationship. He was asked to share the downside of dating an actor. Ranveer Singh gave a very witty reply without elaborating. He said that the worst thing about dating an actor is absolutely nothing and that it is only about cameraphones.

In one of the rounds of rapid-fire, he was also asked a very tricky question. He was asked what he would do if he was stuck in an elevator with superstars like Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh's answer to this rapid-fire was quite hilarious. He said he would start gossiping about Ranbir Kapoor.

In an interview with another entertainment portal, he had played another memorable rapid-fire round. He was asked what question he would ask Akshay Kumar if he had a chance. He replied in a way that fans found to be very funny. He said he would ask him how to earn money.

