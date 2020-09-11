Deepika Padukone, Ratan Tata To Open Up About Their Life Choices In 'Mega Icons Season 2'

Mega Icons is back with Season 2 and has a list of big-time Indian icons who've achieved success in their respective fields. The show starts streaming in 10 days from now. Deepika Padukone, Ratan Tata, and other celebs will speak about their life choices on the show.

What the 'Mega-Icons' had to say?

When asked about what and how they feel about the show, here is what the stars themselves had to say:

Ratan Tata, Chairman Tata Trusts and Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons said, “I have always admired National Geographic’s authentic factual representation of everything involving nature, science, culture, and history and happy to be a part of the upcoming series that continues our joint relationship”.

Deepika Padukone, when asked about the show, said, “National Geographic for me embodies credibility and iconicity. I feel incredibly humbled to be a part of the celebrated series, Mega Icons, which allows me to share a glimpse of my journey with people across the world”.

Talking about the series, A. R. Rahman, said, "It's a pleasure to be part of Nat Geo's Mega Icons series along with Ratan Tata ji, Deepika Padukone and the life of the late Kalpana Chawla. I hope you find inspiration from our stories".

Mega Icons Season 2 is to premiere on National Geographic starting the 20th of September and will also be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The 4-part series will air every Sunday at 7 PM. Have a look at the schedule.

Deepika Padukone – 20th September 2020

Ratan Tata – 27th September 2020

AR. Rahman – 4th October 2020

Kalpana Chawla – 11th October 2020

About the show

The highly acclaimed show is back with its season 2 and gives a rare insight into the life decisions taken by some of India’s biggest icons and what was their perspective behind it. This season has 4 episodes and talks about Ratan tata, Deepika Padukone, AR Rahman, and Kalpana Chawla in each of them. The show had a season one which also featured the stories of Virat Kohli and APJ Abdul Kalam, among others.

Image Source: Deepika Padukone, Ratan Tata Instagram.

