Remember When Deepika Padukone In A Throwback Interview Had THIS To Say About Having Kids

The past few weeks saw quite a few celebrity couples announcing their pregnancy, much to the delight of fans. As actors like Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Teejay Sidhu share the news, here is a look at a throwback interview of Deepika Padukone from the year 2019. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Deepika Padukone had stated her opinion on having kids in the future. After she married Ranveer Singh, the actor was asked about her future plans. Take a look at what she had to say then-

Deepika Padukone's throwback interview on having kids in the future

The Om Shanti Om actor, in the throwback interview, had mentioned that both she and Ranveer Singh loved children and someday would like to have a kid of their own. However, the couple did not plan on having a kid anytime soon. Deepika had elaborated her reason by stating that she and Ranveer were both quite invested in their career at that point. Thus she felt that it would not have been fair to have a kid amid all of that. Further on, at that moment Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, as a couple, were not even thinking about it, according to the news portal.

In the throwback interview, Deepika had mentioned that society was the one that put unwanted pressure on people to have kids. The actor had also said that she found it sad that society would expect a couple to get married if they had been dating for a long time and after that have kids. Deepika had added that she was not surprised by such expectations coming from society, according to the news portal.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como in Italy. Their marriage ceremony was done in the midst of their close friends and family. On the work front, the couple will be seen sharing screen space with each other in the upcoming film 83. The movie speaks of the Cricket World Cup win of 1983. Ranveer Singh essays the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika essays the role of his wife, Romi Bhatia.

