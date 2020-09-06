When Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Indulged In A Funny Dance-off On 'Pinga'; WATCH

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. They starred in several films together, winning the hearts of their fans'. One of their best on-screen performance together is in the film, Bajirao Mastani. We fetched out this perfect throwback Thursday video of the couple's dance-off battle from the time they were promoting their film, Bajirao Mastani.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's dance-off

While promoting their film Bajirao Mastani, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen dancing on the song Pinga. Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in a green short top and a long striped green skirt. She went for a glam makeup look and kept her hair simple, curling them towards the end. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, wore a colourful full-sleeve jacket with a pair of black pants. Ranveer Singh seemed to dance seamlessly, while Deepika Padukone followed his steps. The crowd cheered and hooted for the two actors as they set the stage on fire.

Ranveer Singh played the character of Bajirao, while Deepika Padukone was seen as his lover and his second wife, Mastani. The film also starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Bajirao's first wife. The film follows the story of a Maratha warrior Bajirao, who falls in love with Mastani, a woman from another cast. As they try to get closer to each other and make their love last, their conservative families try to separate the two.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen in an upcoming sports drama film '83. The film is based on the events that occurred during the World Cup of 1983. Actor Ranveer Singh will be disguised as Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone will be seen as his wife Romi Bhatia Dev, in the film. The film also includes an ensemble cast of actors like Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi and Boman Irani. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film '83 was supposed to release in April, but due to the Pandemic, the film is expected to release before Christmas.

