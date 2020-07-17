Did You Know? Deepika Padukone Rejected 'Fast And Furious 7' For This Reason

Actor Deepika Padukone is one of the most well-known celebrities in Bollywood. She also went on to make her mark in Hollywood as she debuted in the action film xXx: Return of Xander Cage that released in 2017. She is also reportedly expected to return for the sequel of the same. However, did you know that before xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Deepika was initially offered to play a part in the much-acclaimed film Fast & Furious 7?

As per reports, the actor auditioned for the role that eventually went to actor Nathalie Emmanuel. It was due to her previous commitments in India, hence, she was forced to turn the role down in the film. It was reported in 2013 that the actor was offered to be a part of Fast and Furious 7. It was also said that Deepika is a huge fan of the franchise and was disappointing as she was unable to be a part of the film. It further added that the movie had to go on floors soon, and that left the actor with a short time as she was working on projects like Ram Leela, Finding Fanny Fernandes and Happy New Year.

Replying to the statement, during a 2013 interview with PTI, the actor revealed saying that she did not regret it. She also added that she had to work out things for Ram-Leela in India and could not have left the process midway. She revealed that she had given her commitment to Ram-Leela first. Deepika also said that looking at the response that Ram-Leela has got, she felt that good and also that her hard work had paid off.

About Fast and Furious 7

Helmed by James Wan, the film Fast and Furious 7 starred Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, and Dwayne Johnson in pivotal roles. The film revolved around Deckard Shaw who went on to seek vengeance on his comatose brother Dominic Toretto and his family. The film reportedly garnered over $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office, which was considered as one of the highest-grossing in the franchise.

On the work front

The actor will be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The shooting of the movie will begin once the lockdown is lifted. It has also been reported that the actor has also been prepping for her role from home. The film is expected to release in the year 2021.

