3 Times Deepika Padukone Asserted On Mental Health Awareness With 'Read After Me' Series

Deepika Padukone has been stressing on the importance of mental health and has been openly talking about it on social media. The actor has been taking to her Instagram handle to share some important notes on depression. Deepika Padukone, who struggled with and came out of depression, told her fans and followers to connect and convey and reminded them that 'you're not alone.'

She recently took to Instagram to share another post on her "Repeat after me” series. She wrote saying “Repeat after me: Depression is not the same as ‘Sadness’.” And on the lines of this same post, she shared another post saying, “Feeling depressed is the same as feeling sad”. Check out the post below.

Prior to this, the actor also shared a few more posts on her repeat after me series. With the help of this series, Deepika has been spreading awareness and also talking about how we must not take depression for granted. She also asked people to reach out for help and not feel scared about it. Check out a few more posts below.

When Deepika opened up about depression

Deepika, who has battled depression for a long time, has been an advocate of mental health and was one of the first few Bollywood celebrities to openly address it. The actor also reveals that she is not shy about telling her story.

In an earlier interview with a magazine, the actor opened up about her struggle with depression. She said that the word that best describes her experience of depression was a struggle. She also revealed how depression is misunderstood by people.

She said that people confuse it with being sad. Talking about her story, she said that she felt a lot more relieved. She revealed that it felt like a crushing weight had been lifted off her and it also made her aware of herself.

During another interview, she revealed that there is this perception that if one has everything - fame, money, family – then one cannot be depressed. Adding to this she said that depression is a clinical condition that is beyond one’s control.

