5 Important Life Lessons That Deepika Padukone Taught Her Fans

Deepika Padukone has been an inspiration to all her fans. Right from entering the movie business at an early age to starting her own production house, she has been achieving it all and also inspiring others to do so. And seems like it is not just Deepika's achievements that have inspired people as her being vocal about issues has also been lauded by the audience. Here’s taking a look at a few life lessons from Deepika that one can learn from.

It is important to laugh at yourself sometimes

There was a meme of Deepika that was going viral on social media, the actor took to her social media handle to share the meme herself and had a hearty laugh about it. Seeing this post, it is quite evident that one must not take things too seriously. Take a look at the post.

Family comes first

Deepika has always been expressive about her love for her family. During several interviews and talk shows, the actor has revealed that she loves spending time with her parents and sister. Deepika has also said that she is a family person. She also revealed during a talk show that there is no other person in the world who can love more than parents, hence family comes first for her.

Also read | Deepika Padukone Furthers Mental Health Initiative With A Short Film, Wins Praises

Don’t run away from problems, face it

Deepika is one of the few actors who opened up about her battle with Depression. She never shied away from talking about it or even helping others cope with it. During many interviews, the actor has spoken about her battle and said that she did not take it lightly but she instead chose to face it and overcome it.

Compete with yourself

Deepika does not believe in competing with her fellow actors, but with herself. According to the actor, it is a better way to look into the matter and a healthy way to excel. She also said that the non-competitive attitude helps her not getting into unnecessary controversies and helps her rise in a smooth career plan.

Also read | Times When Deepika Padukone Won Best Jodi Award For Her Onscreen Chemistry With Co-stars

Even when the sun is not shining, stay positive

The actor loves spreading positivity everywhere she goes. Be it on social media, talk shows, airports, and much more, she has always shown her happy side and spreads thoughts and words of positivity.

Also read | Deepika Padukone Shares Her Quarantine Movie Suggestion With Fans, Says 'watch It Now'

Also read | Deepika Padukone In 'Cocktail' Or Sarah Parker In 'SATC', Who's Your Fashion Inspiration?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.