Deepika Padukone Reveals She And Ranveer Singh Share Their Footwear

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are undoubtedly one of the most charming couples in the Bollywood film industry. Fans often find them to be adorable and call their relationship as goals. The couple can often be seen sharing fun moments at award shows or at interviews.

Deepika Padukone Reveals That She And Ranveer Singh Share Their Footwear

The couple is also known for their unique sense of fashion which they can pull off quite easily. The actors often sport stylish and unique outfits at red carpet functions or at formal events. They always put their best foot forward when it comes to style. In an interview with Kapil Sharma on his show, Deepika revealed that she and Ranveer have the same shoe size and hence often wear each other’s shoes.

The actor went on to mention that after being with Ranveer she too has developed a rather unique sense of fashion similar to his. Deepika was appeared on the show to promote her film Chhapaak. The film is said to be really close to Deepika’s heart and the actor has been working tirelessly to promote the film.

The film that is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, has already created a buzz among fans. The film is expected to release on January 10 and stars Vikrant Massey opposite Deepika. The film deals with the issue of acid attacks that is rampant in the country. While promoting the film, Deepika had gotten emotional on several occasions due to the gripping subject.

