Kriti Sanon To Deepika Padukone, Divas Who Rocked The Exaggerated Sleeves Look

Bollywood divas never fail to amaze fans and netizens with their outfits. Exaggerated sleeves are one of the ongoing fashion trends in the industry. Check out these actors who have rocked the exaggerated sleeves and collar looks.

Kriti Sanon's Oversized Shirt Dress

In this picture post, Kriti Sanon posed wearing a white coloured oversized shirt dress. The sleeves of Kriti Sanon's dress were oversized and puffy. The flair of her dress had a netted design attached. Have a look at Kriti Sanon's exaggerated sleeves in this post.

Priyanka Chopra's Puffed Sleeves Blouse

During Priyanka Chopra's mini-vacation tour to Glaris, Switzerland, she stunned in a collar neck blouse paired with suit pants. The blue blouse had puffed sleeves and a short shirt collar. Priyanka Chopra's tinted earrings complimented her oversized puffy sleeves.

Deepika Padukone's One Side Off-Shoulder Shirt

In this post, Deepika Padukone went for a semi-retro look. She wore a one-sided off-shoulder shirt. The white shirt had oversized sleeves paired with high waist denim jeans. The retro outfit was completed with Deepika Padukone's red pointed heels.

Alia Bhatt's Puffed Sleeves Jumpsuit

In this picture post, Alia Bhatt posed in a royal blue jumpsuit. The deep neck jumpsuit had puffy sleeves with arm gloves attached to them. The palazzo pants gave a retro and antic theme look. Check Alia Bhatt's Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Turtle Neck Puffy Top

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Saudi tour has an amazing photo series of Sonam posing in varying designer outfits. In this picture post, she wore an oversized top paired with a long skirt. The maroon top had exaggerated sleeves and a bow at the back. Sonam Kapoor teamed up her outfit with black boots.

Image Source - Kriti Sanon and Priyanka Chopra's Instagram