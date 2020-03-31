Deepika Padukone Reveals The One Thing That She Is Most Fearful Of; Find Out What It Is

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Chhapaak. The film was based on the real-life inspirational story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film was very well received by the audience and Deepika Padukone's performance in the film was highly appreciated by everyone.

During the promotions of the film, the Piku actor revealed her biggest fear in an interview with a media publication. Find out what is her biggest fear is.

Deepika Padukone is the most fearful of THIS thing

Deepika Padukone said that she is very receptive when it comes to criticism. The actor believes that she is very good when it comes to taking criticism positively. Deepika Padukone further added that her mother and her sister may not agree to the same which is their honest feedback.

She mentioned that she welcomes any kind of criticism, positive or negative. Deepika Padukone said that the feedback could be of any kind right from her clothes to her hairstyle or even her eating habits.

The actor revealed the one thing that she is the most fearful of. Revealing details, Deepika said that she is afraid of her friends or family saying that she had changed as a person. She further added that she is always very conscious of the same.

Deepika Padukone also mentioned that it is the one criticism that she would not know how to deal with. She also mentioned that she would be very upset with herself if her family or friends said that she had changed.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the film '83. The film features Ranveer Singh who is essaying the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone is playing the role of his wife Romi Bhatia. The film is directed by Kabir Khan. It was expected to release in April 2020, but due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the release dates have been postponed.

