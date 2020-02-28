Know All About 'Chhapaak' Star Deepika Padukone's Stint In Hollywood

Deepika Padukone is the highest-paid actor in Bollywood, who is known for her amazing choice of movies. She started her career in the film industry with a Kannada movie called Aishwarya. She later debuted in Bollywood with the movie Om Shanti Om in the year 2007. The film turned out to be a major hit. However, that was only a start for the diva.

Deepika Padukone's stint in Hollywood

As time passed by, Deepika did several successful movies which catapulted her success and earned her the title of one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. After making her mark in Bollywood with blockbuster movies like Bajirao Mastani, Ram-Leela, and more. She soon made a transition in Hollywood with the movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage, opposite Vin Diesel. The movie also featured Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, and many others.

XXX: Return of Xander Cage was the third installment of XXX series. The film was directed by D. J. Caruso. Deepika Padukone plays the role of Serena. Deepika Padukone was just seen in this particular Hollywood movie. She was also compared to Priyanka Chopra as at the time of her Hollywood debut, Priyanka was already doing her Hollywood show, Quantico. Later, she was also seen in music videos and a few Hollywood movies. Compared to her, Deepika's journey was not so elaborate as that of Priyanka's.

In the month of January 2020, Deepika Padukone was seen in Chhapaak film that was based on an acid attack survivor. She will be soon seen in another movie 83, opposite husband Ranveer Singh. The movie is scheduled to release on 10th April 2020. 83 movies is based on the life of cricketer Kapil Dev. Fans cant wait to see the Ram Leela jodi back on the silver screen again.

